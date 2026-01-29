Left Menu

Nation Mourns Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Tragic Air Crash

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee express condolences on the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His death is deemed a significant loss. An investigation into the accident is underway. Funeral preparations are in process at Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST
Nation Mourns Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Tragic Air Crash
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sparked an outpouring of grief and calls for a thorough investigation. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar, speaking to ANI, described the demise as a 'significant loss' for the nation and supported investigative efforts to uncover the details of the incident.

Pawar, along with his co-passengers, died when their chartered aircraft crashed close to the landing runway at Baramati airport. In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the need for an inquiry. She also extended her condolences to all affected families, highlighting the broader ramifications of such tragic events.

Preparations for Pawar's funeral are underway in Baramati, where his remains were returned. Supporters and citizens are invited to pay their respects as his funeral procession begins at 9 AM from Vidya Pratishthan campus, culminating at the ground for the final rites scheduled at 11 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026