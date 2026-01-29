Nation Mourns Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Tragic Air Crash

The tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sparked an outpouring of grief and calls for a thorough investigation. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar, speaking to ANI, described the demise as a 'significant loss' for the nation and supported investigative efforts to uncover the details of the incident.

Pawar, along with his co-passengers, died when their chartered aircraft crashed close to the landing runway at Baramati airport. In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the need for an inquiry. She also extended her condolences to all affected families, highlighting the broader ramifications of such tragic events.

Preparations for Pawar's funeral are underway in Baramati, where his remains were returned. Supporters and citizens are invited to pay their respects as his funeral procession begins at 9 AM from Vidya Pratishthan campus, culminating at the ground for the final rites scheduled at 11 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)