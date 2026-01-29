EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran Amid Protest Crackdown

The European Union announced new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, targeting those involved in the crackdown on protestors and Iran's backing of Russia, according to EU diplomats. The sanctions aim at members of the Iranian government, judiciary, police, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who are also responsible for internet censorship in Iran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed on social media platform X that the EU's foreign ministers planned to reach a political agreement to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, putting it in the same category as groups like Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

This decision comes amid increased violence in Iran, where a crackdown on protests has led to thousands of deaths. While some EU member states were initially hesitant, fearing diplomatic fallout, support has grown following the documented brutalities. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels despite the tough stance on the IRGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)