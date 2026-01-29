Left Menu

EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran Amid Protest Crackdown

The European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iran, focusing on individuals and entities linked to the suppression of protests and support for Russia. The sanctions target Iranian government officials and may include the IRGC in the EU's terrorist list, marking a policy shift in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:39 IST
EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran Amid Protest Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union announced new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, targeting those involved in the crackdown on protestors and Iran's backing of Russia, according to EU diplomats. The sanctions aim at members of the Iranian government, judiciary, police, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who are also responsible for internet censorship in Iran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed on social media platform X that the EU's foreign ministers planned to reach a political agreement to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, putting it in the same category as groups like Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

This decision comes amid increased violence in Iran, where a crackdown on protests has led to thousands of deaths. While some EU member states were initially hesitant, fearing diplomatic fallout, support has grown following the documented brutalities. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels despite the tough stance on the IRGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026