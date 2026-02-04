Ukraine's Landmark U.S. LNG Delivery Marks a New Era

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz has made headlines with its first-ever U.S. LNG delivery, totaling nearly 100 million cubic meters.

In a move set to redefine the Ukrainian energy landscape, Naftogaz confirmed the successful delivery through a collaboration with Poland's Orlen, according to a statement on its website.

This landmark shipment, the first of its kind in 2026, paves the way for additional deliveries expected by February or March, signaling a significant shift in energy strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)