Lok Sabha Turmoil: Unprecedented Drama and Political Tensions Unfold

In a dramatic session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla postponed Prime Minister Modi's address amid fears of disruptions by Congress members. The Speaker condemned opposition behavior, warning that the session would be halted if unrest continued. Priyanka Gandhi rebuffed claims of threats to the PM, calling them lies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:12 IST
The Lok Sabha experienced a tempestuous session on Thursday, marked by political turmoil and escalating tensions. Speaker Om Birla revealed having concrete evidence suggesting a potential disruption by Congress members targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat, prompting him to advise the PM to avoid the House.

The anticipated reply from Modi during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was skipped, leading to an unprecedented passage of the motion without the Prime Minister's customary speech. The Speaker admonished the opposition for their conduct, reminding them of the dignity expected in parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed allegations of threats against Modi, accusing the government of orchestrating a narrative to shield the PM from answering parliamentary inquiries. Persistent opposition protests resulted in multiple adjournments, with the budget discussion stalled amid a heated atmosphere.

