Modi's Resilience Amidst Political Sloganeering

In a strong rebuttal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament, condemning Congress for their vitriolic slogans, 'Modi, your grave will be dug.' Despite the harsh language, Modi highlighted his administration's achievements and continued commitment to progress since taking office in 2014.

Modi criticized Congress for its animosity, claiming it stems from their inability to accept his rise to power. He questioned Congress's regard for the Constitution and public life integrity, while citing accomplishments like the removal of Article 370 and development in neglected regions.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the citizens, insisting that power serves as a vehicle for public service rather than personal gain. He reaffirmed his government's dedication to uplifting the nation's youth and making India a developed nation, dismissing opposition's continuous attempts at discredit.

