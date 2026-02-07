Left Menu

Stalin Urges 'Zero' Return for NDA in Tamil Nadu Elections

DMK President M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led central government for providing no benefits to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. He urges the public to respond with a similar 'zero' contribution to the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing key demands and the importance of state autonomy and social justice.

Updated: 07-02-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:13 IST
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of neglecting Tamil Nadu in the recent Union Budget. Speaking at a meeting of DMK youth wing office-bearers, Stalin claimed the state received 'zero' from the Centre and urged voters to reciprocate 'zero' to the NDA in the 2026 assembly elections.

Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu as a leading state in various rankings, yet lamented the lack of support from the central government. He pointed out unmet demands, such as education funds, railway projects, and tax share, stressing the need for exemptions from exams like NEET. The CM also criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for his allegiance to the BJP.

Positioning the assembly poll as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, Stalin underscored the DMK's commitment to social justice, state autonomy, and Tamil language protection. He recalled historic struggles that reshaped federal power dynamics and insisted the youth must uphold these principles amid central pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

