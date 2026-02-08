Vellapally Natesan Clarifies: No Political Agenda in SNDP-NSS Unity Bid

Vellapally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, emphasized on Sunday that his attempts to forge unity with the NSS were devoid of political motivations. Speaking to reporters, he addressed speculations regarding this alliance between the Ezhava and Nair communities, which later fell through.

Natesan clarified that the initiative was not driven by electoral ambitions and dismissed the need for further media discourse on the matter. He mentioned that individual community members were free to vote according to their preferences, with no directive from the SNDP Yogam to support any specific political faction.

On the inquiry involving UDF convenor Adoor Prakash in the Sabarimala gold loss case, Natesan remarked that the issue was likely to persist until elections, suggesting it was a political ploy. He advised against implicating entire parties, noting that it seemed to be the result of individual actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)