Left Menu

Vellapally Natesan Clarifies: No Political Agenda in SNDP-NSS Unity Bid

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan stated that the intended unity with NSS had no political motives. Despite claims of political agendas, he asserted that the SNDP would decide on election support only after candidates are announced. Natesan dismissed allegations regarding the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:33 IST
Vellapally Natesan Clarifies: No Political Agenda in SNDP-NSS Unity Bid
  • Country:
  • India

Vellapally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, emphasized on Sunday that his attempts to forge unity with the NSS were devoid of political motivations. Speaking to reporters, he addressed speculations regarding this alliance between the Ezhava and Nair communities, which later fell through.

Natesan clarified that the initiative was not driven by electoral ambitions and dismissed the need for further media discourse on the matter. He mentioned that individual community members were free to vote according to their preferences, with no directive from the SNDP Yogam to support any specific political faction.

On the inquiry involving UDF convenor Adoor Prakash in the Sabarimala gold loss case, Natesan remarked that the issue was likely to persist until elections, suggesting it was a political ploy. He advised against implicating entire parties, noting that it seemed to be the result of individual actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026