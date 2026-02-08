Nitin Nabin's New Era: Bihar Visit Marks Leadership Debut
Newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin, representing the Bankipur seat, will attend the Bihar Assembly budget session this week. This visit marks his first official duty since assuming the role. Nabin's agenda includes participating in public events and holding meetings with party leaders in Patna.
Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national president of the BJP and representative of Bankipur in the Bihar Assembly, is set to attend the budget session this week.
This will be Nabin's first appearance in the Bihar Assembly since his election as the party's chief. During his two-day visit, starting Monday, he plans to attend public events and hold an organisational meeting at the party office in Patna.
Nabin, who became the BJP's 12th national president on January 20, was unexpectedly appointed as the party's national working president in December, indicating a shift towards a younger leadership within the BJP.
