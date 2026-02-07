Left Menu

BJP's Positive Appraisal of Kishori Pednekar's Leadership Speculation

The BJP acknowledges Kishori Pednekar as a potential opposition leader in Mumbai's BMC, appreciating her past mayoral contributions. With a shift in power after the civic elections, the BJP and its allies aim for collaborative progress in Mumbai's governance, ending the Thackeray family's long-standing influence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group Leader in BMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ganesh Khankar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group Leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has expressed a positive attitude toward potential leadership by Kishori Pednekar, former Mayor and Shiv Sena-UBT leader, as the opposition head in BMC discussions. Khankar recognized Pednekar's previous municipal contributions and stated an openness to her insights.

Khankar noted the party will respect Pednekar's propositions and maintain cultural representation by nominating a Marathi candidate. Expressing gratitude and openness, he said the BJP acknowledges the opposition's stance and encourages unity for Mumbai's development. 'The public has entrusted us to lead,' remarked Khankar, emphasizing collective effort.

The recent political landscape changed dramatically with the BJP and Mahayuti allies securing the majority in Maharashtra's civic polls, taking control of 25 out of 29 municipal corporations, including the influential BMC, and ending the Thackeray's long reign. BJP's Ritu Tawde is now poised to assume the mayoral role, marking a shift away from the historical stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

