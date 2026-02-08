Kamindu Mendis Shines in Sri Lanka's Victory Over Ireland
Sri Lanka claimed a 20-run victory against Ireland in the T20 World Cup, thanks to Kamindu Mendis’ standout performance. Mendis’ 19-ball 44 turned the tide for Sri Lanka after a sluggish start. Captain Dasun Shanaka praised the team's effort, highlighting Mendis’ impact and the effective bowling from Theekshana and Hasaranga.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's captain, Dasun Shanaka, celebrated Kamindu Mendis' decisive contribution in their 20-run triumph over Ireland at the T20 World Cup. Mendis' aggressive 19-ball 44 rejuvenated the innings, overcoming a slow start to land Sri Lanka with a challenging total to defend.
Shanaka expressed satisfaction with the performance, citing Mendis' innings as the crucial point. He also praised the bowlers, particularly Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, for maintaining the pressure.
Despite initial concerns over the pitch and Hasaranga's minor hamstring issue, Shanaka remained optimistic about the tournament's momentum. Ireland's skipper, Paul Stirling, admitted to lapses in execution, acknowledging Sri Lanka's tactical superiority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland vs Sri Lanka: Cricket Score Breakdown
Sri Lanka Triumphs Over Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener
Sri Lanka Spins Victory over Ireland Through Mendis Brothers' Batting and Dominant Bowling
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs in ICC T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
Bats and Dreams: Italy's Cricketers Bring International Flair to Kolkata Kids