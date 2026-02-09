Showdown in Jhapa: Balen vs Oli for Political Supremacy

As the March 5 general election approaches, the Jhapa constituency in eastern Nepal is in the spotlight with a high-stakes contest between former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, and ex-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Balen, representing the Rastriya Swotantra Party, is taking on Oli, a prominent figure of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). Balen aims to challenge the legacy of Oli, who has a strong electoral history in Jhapa, having won six out of seven elections in the district.

The election was called following Oli's resignation last September amid protests from Gen Z activists against his administration's corruption and social media restrictions. As political tensions rise, security in Jhapa has been heightened to ensure a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)