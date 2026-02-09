Left Menu

Showdown in Jhapa: Balen vs Oli for Political Supremacy

In the Jhapa constituency of eastern Nepal, former Kathmandu mayor Balen is challenging deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in the March 5 general election. Both candidates are intensively campaigning in the area. This election follows Oli's resignation amid Gen Z protests against corruption and a social media ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:01 IST
Showdown in Jhapa: Balen vs Oli for Political Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

As the March 5 general election approaches, the Jhapa constituency in eastern Nepal is in the spotlight with a high-stakes contest between former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, and ex-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Balen, representing the Rastriya Swotantra Party, is taking on Oli, a prominent figure of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). Balen aims to challenge the legacy of Oli, who has a strong electoral history in Jhapa, having won six out of seven elections in the district.

The election was called following Oli's resignation last September amid protests from Gen Z activists against his administration's corruption and social media restrictions. As political tensions rise, security in Jhapa has been heightened to ensure a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

 Global
2
Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

 India
3
Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

 United States
4
Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026