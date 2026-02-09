Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

The Maharashtra Congress has accused RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat of anti-national behavior for dining with singer Adnan Sami, pointing to the controversial history of Sami's father, a former Pakistan Air Force pilot.

Adnan Sami's participation in a recent RSS centenary event in Mumbai has ignited political tensions. The Congress criticized the meeting, emphasizing the involvement of Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, in the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict.

In response, Sami took to social media, sharing his admiration for Bhagwat and expressing gratitude for dispelling misconceptions about the RSS. The encounter has stirred debates on nationalism and political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)