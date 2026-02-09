Uttar Pradesh Legislature Opens with Focus on Development and Constructive Debate

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Budget Session began with a focus on the state's advancements in law, order, and economic growth since 2017, as highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Sessions will run from February 9 to 20, with a special window from 5 pm to 8 pm for comprehensive member discussions. Pathak stressed the importance of increasing per capita income while maintaining safety throughout the state.

Speaker Satish Mahana encouraged constructive debate and proposed a minimum of 30 legislative sitting days this year. Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya called for opposition cooperation to foster positive discussions as police and traffic management measures boost security around the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)