Left Menu

Congress Claims Lack of Space for Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress party alleges that the opposition is being impeded from expressing their views in the Lok Sabha while the government side makes derogatory remarks freely. Amid speculation of a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, Congress asserts its unity and resolves to action without further comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:12 IST
Congress Claims Lack of Space for Opposition in Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has voiced concerns that the Lok Sabha is stifling opposition voices, as reported by their leaders on Monday. The party argues that the government side is unrestricted in speech, often resorting to derogatory remarks, whereas opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not afforded the same platform.

This comes in response to allegations about a possible no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP K C Venugopal highlighted the imbalanced speaking opportunities in parliament, commemorating the united stance of the opposition.

In an unusual turn, the Lok Sabha recently passed a Motion of Thanks without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's customary reply, citing security concerns amid anticipated opposition protests. This development has further intensified the political discourse surrounding perceived biases in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Stuns Australia in Davis Cup Upset; India Advances Over Netherlands

Ecuador Stuns Australia in Davis Cup Upset; India Advances Over Netherlands

 Global
2
Inauguration of Landmark JLR Factory in Tamil Nadu

Inauguration of Landmark JLR Factory in Tamil Nadu

 Global
3
OP Jindal Global University Strengthens International Ties with New MoUs at QS India Summit

OP Jindal Global University Strengthens International Ties with New MoUs at ...

 India
4
Policeman's Verbal Tirade Against Migrant Worker Caught on Camera

Policeman's Verbal Tirade Against Migrant Worker Caught on Camera

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026