Congress Claims Lack of Space for Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress has voiced concerns that the Lok Sabha is stifling opposition voices, as reported by their leaders on Monday. The party argues that the government side is unrestricted in speech, often resorting to derogatory remarks, whereas opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not afforded the same platform.

This comes in response to allegations about a possible no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP K C Venugopal highlighted the imbalanced speaking opportunities in parliament, commemorating the united stance of the opposition.

In an unusual turn, the Lok Sabha recently passed a Motion of Thanks without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's customary reply, citing security concerns amid anticipated opposition protests. This development has further intensified the political discourse surrounding perceived biases in parliamentary proceedings.

