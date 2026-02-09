Congress Claims Lack of Space for Opposition in Lok Sabha
The Congress party alleges that the opposition is being impeded from expressing their views in the Lok Sabha while the government side makes derogatory remarks freely. Amid speculation of a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, Congress asserts its unity and resolves to action without further comment.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has voiced concerns that the Lok Sabha is stifling opposition voices, as reported by their leaders on Monday. The party argues that the government side is unrestricted in speech, often resorting to derogatory remarks, whereas opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not afforded the same platform.
This comes in response to allegations about a possible no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP K C Venugopal highlighted the imbalanced speaking opportunities in parliament, commemorating the united stance of the opposition.
In an unusual turn, the Lok Sabha recently passed a Motion of Thanks without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's customary reply, citing security concerns amid anticipated opposition protests. This development has further intensified the political discourse surrounding perceived biases in parliamentary proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition to move no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources.
Rahul Gandhi Urges Gen Z: Embrace Versatility and Perseverance
Political Friction: Bittu Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark
Controversy Continues: Defamation Charges Against Rahul Gandhi Move Forward
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi in Parliament Debate Clash