Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Becomes Pune Mayor
BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected as Pune's mayor while RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar became deputy mayor without opposition. NCP and Congress contenders withdrew, allowing BJP's dominance in PMC. Nagpure, aligned with RSS, holds a management degree. BJP secured 119 of 165 PMC seats.
In a decisive political maneuver, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manjusha Nagpure clinched the position of Mayor for the Pune Municipal Corporation without facing any opposition on Monday. Her unchallenged ascent was mirrored by RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar's election as deputy mayor.
The absence of competition came after NCP's Shital Sawant and Congress's Ashwini Landge retracted from the mayoral race, and NCP's Dattatray Bahirat, alongside Congress's Sahil Kedari, stepped away from the contest for deputy mayor.
Aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and armed with a postgraduate management degree, Nagpure represents the Sinhagad area. The BJP's sweeping victory saw them secure 119 out of 165 seats in the PMC, emphasizing their electoral strength and political strategy in the region.
