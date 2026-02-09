Left Menu

Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Amidst Opposition Claims

The Lok Sabha witnessed unprecedented tensions as proceedings were adjourned until tomorrow after multiple disruptions over the India-US interim trade framework discussion. Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, accused the Speaker of reneging on promises, as claims and counterclaims flew regarding the right to debate budget matters.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/Youtube/Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Lok Sabha's proceedings on Monday were fraught with disruptions, leading to an adjournment until the next day. The controversy erupted over the perceived denial of the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Opposition, accused the Speaker of retracting earlier commitments to allow a debate before the budget discussions.

Speaking during the proceedings, Gandhi accused the Chair, MP Sandhya Ray, of not honoring a supposed assurance to let Opposition Leader discuss key issues. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted these claims, stating no such promise was made during a prior meeting with the Speaker and Congress MP K C Venugopal.

As the debate intensified, with Opposition MPs vocalizing their discontent, Congress's Shashi Tharoor highlighted the parliamentary tradition of permitting the Opposition Leader to speak. Meanwhile, Congress women MPs accused the ruling party and the Speaker of manufacturing false allegations, urging for transparency to uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

