Visa Controversy: Assam CM Demands Clarity from Congress Leader

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded a clear explanation from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi following allegations of an unauthorized visit to Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Sarma claims Gogoi's visa only covered Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Sarma aired these concerns on social media, prompting a public discourse over Gogoi's visit to Takshashila, a site located in Rawalpindi District, beyond his visa's stated limits. The Chief Minister pointed out that Pakistan's immigration rules require specific authorization for travel outside designated cities.

The question arises on how Gogoi managed this travel without the necessary permissions. Sarma emphasized the location's significance, given the presence of Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and insists on a transparent response.

