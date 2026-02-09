Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing
Zaffar Iqbal, a 45-year-old from Pakistan, mistakenly crossed into India under the influence of intoxicants. After being apprehended by the BSF, he was handed back to Pakistani authorities in a flag meeting. This incident highlights the cooperation between Indian and Pakistani border forces.
- Country:
- India
Zaffar Iqbal, a 45-year-old Pakistani national, inadvertently crossed the International Border into India, resulting in his apprehension by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to officials, Iqbal, a resident of Pindi village in Sialkot's Zafarwal tehsil, was under the influence of intoxicants when he mistakenly crossed into the Indian territory on Sunday evening.
Upon his capture, the BSF immediately established communication with Pakistani counterparts to verify and cross-check Iqbal's details and circumstances. The verification process revealed that his crossing was unintentional, occurring during a state of impaired judgment. The BSF ensured transparency and cooperation throughout the incident, maintaining consistent contact with Pakistani authorities.
Subsequently, Zaffar Iqbal was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers during a flag meeting, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the two sides in managing such cross-border incidents. The repatriation process concluded smoothly, marking a continued commitment to addressing accidental border crossings effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir
Political Ruckus over SASCI Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth
Clash in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Debt Trap Accusations and Governance Criticisms Surface
Impact of India-US Trade Deal on Jammu and Kashmir's Horticulture Sector