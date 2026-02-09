Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing

Zaffar Iqbal, a 45-year-old Pakistani national, inadvertently crossed the International Border into India, resulting in his apprehension by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to officials, Iqbal, a resident of Pindi village in Sialkot's Zafarwal tehsil, was under the influence of intoxicants when he mistakenly crossed into the Indian territory on Sunday evening.

Upon his capture, the BSF immediately established communication with Pakistani counterparts to verify and cross-check Iqbal's details and circumstances. The verification process revealed that his crossing was unintentional, occurring during a state of impaired judgment. The BSF ensured transparency and cooperation throughout the incident, maintaining consistent contact with Pakistani authorities.

Subsequently, Zaffar Iqbal was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers during a flag meeting, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the two sides in managing such cross-border incidents. The repatriation process concluded smoothly, marking a continued commitment to addressing accidental border crossings effectively.

