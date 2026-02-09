Nicaragua Ends Visa-Free Access for Cuban Citizens Amid U.S. Pressure

Nicaragua has effectively ended visa-free entry for Cuban citizens as of Sunday. This shift concludes a policy that permitted thousands of Cubans to transit through the Central American country on their way to the United States. This decision has been confirmed by the government in an official statement.

Insiders suggest that President Daniel Ortega's administration might be responding to pressure from Washington. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have accused Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo of indirectly contributing to illegal immigration by facilitating free passage through Nicaragua.

This move from Managua comes amidst heightened U.S. pressure, particularly after the U.S. special forces captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, a close ally of Ortega. The tensions further escalated in January when Nicaragua's government released political prisoners following a U.S. demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)