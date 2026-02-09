Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Indo-US Trade Deal Announcement

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed a breach of privilege notice in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for announcing details of the Indo-US trade deal outside Parliament. The issue centers on the propriety of Goyal’s exterior statement on policy decisions during an active session.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has stirred a storm in the Rajya Sabha by submitting a breach of privilege notice against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The notice alleges Goyal disclosed details of the Indo-US trade deal outside Parliament while it was in session, challenging parliamentary conventions.

The contention arose after Goyal held a press conference and interviews on the trade deal, despite having addressed Parliament on the matter earlier. Opposition parties were dissatisfied with the explanation, demanding immediate attention to what they perceive as a parliamentary transgression.

The session saw heated exchanges as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to address the issue but was disallowed. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan assured that the matter would be reviewed, urging the House to proceed with its scheduled business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

