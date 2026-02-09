AIADMK's Counteroffensive: Unmasking the DMK's Misleading Propaganda

Senior AIADMK figure R B Udhayakumar has declared the party's plan to host widespread demonstrations across Tamil Nadu's village panchayats. This initiative is aimed at countering the DMK government's 'false' claims regarding the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Udhayakumar accused the DMK of misleading the public by suggesting the cancellation of the 100-day work program. He stressed that during AIADMK's administration, the workdays were extended to 125. The protests intend to enlighten rural voters on the genuine status of the scheme.

Highlighting the AIADMK's achievements, he defended the Union Budget and scrutinized Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership. He cited administrative failures and promised future electoral repercussions for the ruling party.

