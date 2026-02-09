Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs
A trial in California debates the mental health impact of Instagram and YouTube's app designs on a woman, K.G.M. The case against Meta and Google questions Big Tech's responsibility for youth addiction. The trial could set a precedent for future accountability in digital platforms.
A California court began hearings on a lawsuit questioning whether Instagram and YouTube's addictive interfaces harmed a woman's mental health. The trial, which features opening arguments from both sides, represents a potentially landmark case for holding social media giants accountable.
The woman, identified as K.G.M., alleges that the platforms owned by Meta and Google led to her depression and suicidal thoughts. She is seeking accountability and claims that the apps ensnared her at a young age, according to court filings.
The case could have far-reaching implications for Big Tech, with the potential to establish a legal precedent on whether these companies can be held liable for the mental impacts of their application designs on younger users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold's Historic Surge: A New Era for Precious Metals
Rajasthan to Enhance Mental Health Support in Medical Colleges
Precious Metals Surge as Dollar Weakens: Economic Implications Loom
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Heavy Metal Prime Minister
Supreme Court to Hear Meta and WhatsApp Appeal Against Privacy Policy Penalty