Chandrapur's Political Uncertainty: Alliance Dilemma Ahead of Mayoral Poll

On the eve of the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, Chandrapur's political landscape remains uncertain due to the fractured verdict from recent municipal polls.

The Congress emerged as the largest party, winning 27 seats, while the BJP secured 23. Other parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT), Janvikas Sena, and VBA also gained representation.

As alliances remain undecided, multiple candidates have filed for mayor and deputy roles, indicating strategic maneuvering. Talks between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue, emphasizing the delicate coalition-building in play.

