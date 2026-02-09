Chandrapur's Political Uncertainty: Alliance Dilemma Ahead of Mayoral Poll
Chandrapur's municipal polls reveal a fractured verdict with the Congress as the largest party. Uncertain alliances precede the mayoral election, with ongoing talks between parties. Multiple candidates from various parties have filed nominations, highlighting the tactical maneuvering in this politically charged climate.
On the eve of the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, Chandrapur's political landscape remains uncertain due to the fractured verdict from recent municipal polls.
The Congress emerged as the largest party, winning 27 seats, while the BJP secured 23. Other parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT), Janvikas Sena, and VBA also gained representation.
As alliances remain undecided, multiple candidates have filed for mayor and deputy roles, indicating strategic maneuvering. Talks between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue, emphasizing the delicate coalition-building in play.
