Tragedy and Tension: BJP Candidate's Suicide Shakes Telangana

A BJP candidate was found dead by suicide in Narayanpet District, Telangana, amid the ongoing municipal election campaign. Mahadevappa, aged 45, was contesting for a councillor position when he was discovered hanged in his home early Tuesday.

As authorities search for answers, the absence of a suicide note and a lack of immediate evidence suggesting foul play leaves investigators examining all possibilities. The police have registered a case and continue to probe the incident from multiple angles, according to a senior official.

Following Mahadevappa's death, BJP supporters rallied outside the Telangana DGP office, leading to several detentions. Allegations of threats from the ruling party have fueled tensions, with state BJP president N Ramchander Rao demanding accountability and the dismissal of state Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari.

(With inputs from agencies.)