BJP Stuns Congress in Chandrapur Mayoral Election Drama
The BJP, leveraging support from Shiv Sena (UBT), clinched the Chandrapur mayoral seat, perplexing the Congress. Despite leading initially, Congress lagged by one vote, alleging horse-trading and absence of expected allies. The political shift may have broader implications across Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Maharashtra was rocked by a dramatic turn of events as the BJP secured the mayoral seat in Chandrapur by enlisting the unexpected backing of its rival, Shiv Sena (UBT).
The Congress, which appeared poised to win, accused its allies, AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, of betrayal and horse-trading. BJP corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected mayor, while Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was appointed deputy mayor.
With Chandrapur's fractured electoral verdict still fresh, the BJP's victory by a single vote underscores the volatile nature of regional alliances. This result, Congress warns, could have wider political ramifications across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
