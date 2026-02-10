Heritage Rail Rides: Himachal Partners with IRCTC to Boost Tourism

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to enhance tourism in the state. The agreement focuses on utilizing the heritage Kalka-Shimla toy train and IRCTC's expansive rail network to attract more tourists.

Harjot Singh Sandhu, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, highlighted the potential of the corporation's digital reach and national network. Sandhu emphasized the significant role the IRCTC's website, which experiences around 5-6 crore hits a day, will play in promoting the state's tourism sector by integrating it with HPTDC properties.

The collaboration, according to Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of HPTDC, is aimed at boosting hotel occupancy and financial sustainability. The initiative includes a new 'Shimla Toy Train Weekend Getaway' package, enhancing heritage tourism while supporting the region's hospitality industry during peak seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)