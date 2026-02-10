Left Menu

Heritage Rail Rides: Himachal Partners with IRCTC to Boost Tourism

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have partnered to enhance tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Their MoU aims to integrate IRCTC's tour packages with HPTDC hotels, focusing on the Kalka-Shimla toy train, offering a unique railway tourism experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:31 IST
Heritage Rail Rides: Himachal Partners with IRCTC to Boost Tourism
Harjot Singh Sandhu, Chief Regional Manager, IRCTC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to enhance tourism in the state. The agreement focuses on utilizing the heritage Kalka-Shimla toy train and IRCTC's expansive rail network to attract more tourists.

Harjot Singh Sandhu, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, highlighted the potential of the corporation's digital reach and national network. Sandhu emphasized the significant role the IRCTC's website, which experiences around 5-6 crore hits a day, will play in promoting the state's tourism sector by integrating it with HPTDC properties.

The collaboration, according to Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of HPTDC, is aimed at boosting hotel occupancy and financial sustainability. The initiative includes a new 'Shimla Toy Train Weekend Getaway' package, enhancing heritage tourism while supporting the region's hospitality industry during peak seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Allies Rally for Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador's Anticipation of New Pledges

NATO Allies Rally for Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador's Anticipation of New Pledges

 Belgium
2
Global Surge: T20 World Cup's Unprecedented Digital Viewership Spike

Global Surge: T20 World Cup's Unprecedented Digital Viewership Spike

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Major Financial Approvals and Policy Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Major Financial Approvals and Policy Reforms

 India
4
South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026