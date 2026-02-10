Telangana's Municipal Showdown: A Crucial Electoral Test

Over 52 lakh voters in Telangana are poised to determine the future of around 13,000 candidates in municipal elections, a critical test for the ruling Congress and opposition parties BJP and BRS.

Scheduled for Wednesday, polling will occur from 7 am to 5 pm, with the Telangana State Election Commission implementing comprehensive arrangements. Counting is set for February 13. The elections follow the Congress's success in last year's Gram Panchayat elections, aiming to solidify its dominance, while the BJP strives to position itself as a viable alternative.

Despite setbacks in recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections, BRS seeks substantial gains to reverse its fortunes. The elections will feature 10,719 candidates in municipalities and 2,225 in corporations. Authorities are enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, with cash and contraband seizures and 100 per cent webcasting at polling stations.

