Illegal Turtle Trade: 205 Protected Turtles Seized in Arrest

Police arrested two persons and seized 205 protected Indian flapshell turtles near Hanumanganj Bypass in Sultanpur district. The individuals admitted to illegal hunting and trade of wildlife. They were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, and the turtles were handed over to the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Sultanpur district made a notable bust Tuesday, arresting two individuals and confiscating 205 protected Indian flapshell turtles. The arrests occurred near the Hanumanganj Bypass on Varanasi Road following a tip-off.

A raid conducted by the local police and forest department resulted in the discovery of eight sacks containing 25 turtles each, alongside two bags with five more turtles. Babua and Pappu, the accused, admitted to illegal wildlife trading activities.

Both individuals face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, and the seized turtles were transferred to the forest department to ensure their safety. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

