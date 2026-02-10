Mizoram Set for February Budget Unveiling

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is poised to present the state's fiscal roadmap on February 26. The announcement was made by Speaker Lalbiakzama, who confirmed the date on Tuesday.

This will mark Lalduhoma's third time presenting the budget since the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) assumed power in December 2023. As Finance Minister, Lalduhoma will unveil the budget for 2026-27 and supplementary grants for 2025-26. The budget session will commence on February 17 and wrap up on March 16, offering 17 assembly sittings.

The session will open with Governor VK Singh's customary address. Highlights include paying homage to former legislator KL Rochama and the introduction of three amendment bills, notably covering areas like marriage, divorce, and local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)