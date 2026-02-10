Limited Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Strategic Policy Shifts in Egypt

On Tuesday, Egypt's House of Representatives approved a restrained cabinet reshuffle, signaling potential strategic policy shifts, as reported by state media.

Prominent appointment changes include Mohamed Farid Saleh, formerly with the Financial Regulatory Authority, being appointed as the new minister of investment and foreign trade, and Ahmed Rostom, once a senior financial sector specialist at the World Bank, taking the helm as the minister of planning.

A key development is the reinstatement of the Ministry of Information, now led by Diaa Rashwan. This ministry, which had been dissolved multiple times post-2011, is poised for a significant role alongside continuing ministers of finance, foreign affairs, petroleum, supply, defense, and interior.

(With inputs from agencies.)