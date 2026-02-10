Left Menu

Limited Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Strategic Policy Shifts in Egypt

Egypt's House of Representatives approved a minor cabinet reshuffle. Mohamed Farid Saleh, former head of the Financial Regulatory Authority, is now minister of investment and foreign trade. Ahmed Rostom, previously with the World Bank, takes up the planning portfolio. The Ministry of Information is revived under Diaa Rashwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:27 IST
On Tuesday, Egypt's House of Representatives approved a restrained cabinet reshuffle, signaling potential strategic policy shifts, as reported by state media.

Prominent appointment changes include Mohamed Farid Saleh, formerly with the Financial Regulatory Authority, being appointed as the new minister of investment and foreign trade, and Ahmed Rostom, once a senior financial sector specialist at the World Bank, taking the helm as the minister of planning.

A key development is the reinstatement of the Ministry of Information, now led by Diaa Rashwan. This ministry, which had been dissolved multiple times post-2011, is poised for a significant role alongside continuing ministers of finance, foreign affairs, petroleum, supply, defense, and interior.

