Controversial Constitutional Changes: Zimbabwe's Political Crossroads

Zimbabwe's cabinet has supported draft legislation to amend the constitution, extending presidential terms to seven years, potentially keeping President Mnangagwa in office until 2030. The bill proposes parliamentary election of the president, sparking opposition criticism and plans to challenge the move, amid a backdrop of political tensions within the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a critical political development, Zimbabwe's cabinet has approved a draft bill proposing to extend presidential terms from five to seven years. This move, if passed, could allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030. 

The proposed changes, which also include the president being elected by parliament rather than via a direct vote, have been met with sharp criticism from opposition politicians who see it as an attempt by Mnangagwa's party to tighten its grip on power. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the bill will be forwarded to parliament's speaker for consideration. 

Jameson Timba, a senior figure in the opposition, labeled the cabinet's action as "politically destabilising" and stated that a group is engaging lawyers and international partners to oppose the move. Ruling party ZANU-PF, in power since 1980, commands a two-thirds majority, facilitating such constitutional alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

