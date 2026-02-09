VCK Chief Criticizes Centre for 'Scuttling' Parliament and Bias in Fund Allocation

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming they are deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings and exhibiting bias in fund allocation against non-BJP ruled states, notably Tamil Nadu.

The Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP expressed concerns that the ruling party is hindering opposition voices, notably citing an incident preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from speaking and contributing to a chaotic House session.

Thirumavalavan pointed out significant pending funds owed to Tamil Nadu, voicing further allegations of exclusionary practices toward states with governments opposed to the BJP, calling it a systemic issue affecting fair governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)