VCK Chief Criticizes Centre for 'Scuttling' Parliament and Bias in Fund Allocation
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has accused the BJP-led Central government of disrupting Parliament and showing bias against non-BJP states, especially Tamil Nadu, in fund distribution. He alleges the ruling party suppresses opposition voices, impacting states like West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana.
- Country:
- India
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming they are deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings and exhibiting bias in fund allocation against non-BJP ruled states, notably Tamil Nadu.
The Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP expressed concerns that the ruling party is hindering opposition voices, notably citing an incident preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from speaking and contributing to a chaotic House session.
Thirumavalavan pointed out significant pending funds owed to Tamil Nadu, voicing further allegations of exclusionary practices toward states with governments opposed to the BJP, calling it a systemic issue affecting fair governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress-DMK Alliance Debated
Tata Group Hails Tamil Nadu as New Automotive Hub with Land Rover Evoque Rollout
Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine
Rahul Gandhi's Charge: Opposition's Urgent Plea to Lok Sabha Speaker
Opposition Targets RSS for Associating with Singer Adnan Sami