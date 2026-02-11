Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over Unpublished Army Chief Memoir

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Rahul Gandhi for allegedly flouting parliamentary norms by referencing an unpublished memoir of a former Army Chief, sparking a political row. Penguin India affirms the book's unpublished status, challenging Gandhi's claims of its availability. The controversy underscores tensions between political leaders and publishing standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over Unpublished Army Chief Memoir
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted as BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for allegedly disregarding parliamentary norms regarding an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The book, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny,' has become the center of a political firestorm involving allegations and counterclaims.

Poonawalla accused Gandhi of becoming a 'national embarrassment' by referencing the memoir prematurely, alongside questioning his competence during parliamentary procedures. A crucial point of contention arose when Penguin India confirmed that the memoir had not been published, contradicting Gandhi's assertions that it was available online.

In defense, Gandhi pointed to a 2023 social media post by Naravane suggesting the book was for sale, causing further confusion. Meanwhile, General Naravane and Penguin both clarified that any circulating copies are unofficial, highlighting issues of copyright infringement. The episode underscores ongoing tensions between political figures and publishing protocols.

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026