Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over Unpublished Army Chief Memoir

Controversy has erupted as BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for allegedly disregarding parliamentary norms regarding an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The book, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny,' has become the center of a political firestorm involving allegations and counterclaims.

Poonawalla accused Gandhi of becoming a 'national embarrassment' by referencing the memoir prematurely, alongside questioning his competence during parliamentary procedures. A crucial point of contention arose when Penguin India confirmed that the memoir had not been published, contradicting Gandhi's assertions that it was available online.

In defense, Gandhi pointed to a 2023 social media post by Naravane suggesting the book was for sale, causing further confusion. Meanwhile, General Naravane and Penguin both clarified that any circulating copies are unofficial, highlighting issues of copyright infringement. The episode underscores ongoing tensions between political figures and publishing protocols.