Robotic Tele-Surgery: Bridging Distance with Precision

In a remarkable medical advancement, four robotic tele-surgery procedures were performed at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, with surgeons operating remotely from Gujarat. Utilizing high-speed networks and advanced robotics, these surgeries underline a major step forward in healthcare access and technology-enabled surgical precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi successfully conducted four robotic tele-surgery procedures, operated remotely by surgeons stationed in Gujarat. This innovation was unveiled during a conference held on Wednesday.

The operations were accomplished using the Mizzo Endo 4000 robotic surgical system, capitalizing on a high-speed network that ensured real-time transmission of surgical commands and visuals. The procedures included urology and general surgery, all completed within a span of 24 hours, highlighting ultra-low latency and precise control.

Dr. Vipin Tyagi expressed that tele-surgery delivers the same level of precision as traditional methods, while Dr. Ajay Swaroop emphasized the hospital's commitment to merging medical excellence with technological advancement. This pioneering approach aims to enhance healthcare accessibility for patients in remote areas, said Dr. AK Bhalla and Dr. Jayasree Sood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

