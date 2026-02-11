Left Menu

Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests

Iran commemorates the 47th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution amid public unrest, U.S. military threats, and ongoing nuclear talks. As people express dissent and support for the regime, diplomatic tensions rise with discussions around a possible nuclear agreement with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:29 IST
Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Wednesday, Iran observed the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution amid mounting internal and external pressures. Public discontent over the regime's crackdown on recent protests intertwined with geopolitical tensions highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of deploying another aircraft carrier to the region.

Thousands demonstrated in support of theocracy and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but many Iranians, frustrated with the government, chanted against their leaders. President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to address the nation in Tehran's Azadi Square amid this growing divide.

As diplomatic talks regarding Iran's nuclear program continue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced skepticism over U.S. intentions, recalling past hostilities. Despite cautious optimism for a better deal, U.S. military preparations indicate heightened readiness, should diplomacy falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026