Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests

On Wednesday, Iran observed the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution amid mounting internal and external pressures. Public discontent over the regime's crackdown on recent protests intertwined with geopolitical tensions highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of deploying another aircraft carrier to the region.

Thousands demonstrated in support of theocracy and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but many Iranians, frustrated with the government, chanted against their leaders. President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to address the nation in Tehran's Azadi Square amid this growing divide.

As diplomatic talks regarding Iran's nuclear program continue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced skepticism over U.S. intentions, recalling past hostilities. Despite cautious optimism for a better deal, U.S. military preparations indicate heightened readiness, should diplomacy falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)