ED transfers Jalandhar office head to Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate has transferred its Jalandhar zonal office chief to its Chennai zone as part of a reshuffle in the federal probe agency, officials said on Friday. The Jalandhar office of the ED, headed by Additional Director Ravi Tiwari (IRS officer of 2009 batch), had recently issued summons under the FEMA to former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a case of alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets. Tiwari has been transferred to the Chennai zone. This is a routine exercise, ED officials said. The Singhs, who were supposed to appear before the ED over the weekend, have not appeared. The 83-year-old politician has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for a knee replacement surgery. Raninder Singh had said in a social media post on February 11 that ''As law-abiding citizens, we will cooperate fully with every investigating agency. We have absolute faith in the rule of law and are confident that truth and justice will prevail.'' The Jalandhar office of the ED is probing a number of money laundering and hawala cases linked to drugs trafficking across the state of Punjab. This office was awarded during the annual ED Day event held in May, 2025 for securing the highest number of convictions during the 2024-25 financial year.

