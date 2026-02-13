BNP's Stunning Comeback: Tarique Rahman to Lead Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has clinched a decisive win in the critical parliamentary elections, securing over two-thirds of the seats and signaling a return to power after 20 years. This major political shift comes amid Bangladesh's recent history of instability and reflects popular sentiment in the face of tumultuous changes.

Tarique Rahman is set to assume the role of Prime Minister, replacing interim government head and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Rahman's ascension marks a new chapter for Bangladesh, as relations with neighboring India had become tense under the previous administration. Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and mutual progress.

The election, characterized by a high voter turnout and significant regional implications, saw BNP secure 209 seats, with right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami claiming 68. Allegations of 'result tampering' by Jamaat were raised, but dismissed by the Election Commission, which praised the nation for its democratic engagement.

