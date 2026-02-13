Left Menu

Kashmir's Mirwaiz Congratulates BNP, Calls for Harmony and Unrestricted Worship

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, congratulates Bangladesh's BNP on their electoral success, urging for regional stability and unrestricted religious observance during Ramzan. He calls for peaceful relations among neighboring countries and highlights concerns over mosque closures during significant Islamic events in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:05 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, extended congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on their electoral victory. He conveyed optimism that this political transition would foster harmonious relations among neighboring countries, bolstering peace and stability across the region.

Addressing the congregation at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, the Mirwaiz celebrated the outcome of what he described as free and fair elections in Bangladesh. He shared his hope that all nations in the region would enjoy enhanced ties, aiding in peace and progress.

The Mirwaiz also emphasized the need for unrestricted religious practices during Ramzan, a plea underscoring past frustrations over restricted observance on significant Islamic occasions in the Valley. Such closures, he noted, cause distress among the faithful during vital moments of worship in the Islamic calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

