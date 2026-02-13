Left Menu

Fake Circular Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

The Karnataka Chief Minister's office has filed a complaint against an unknown individual following the circulation of a fake note on social media. The note falsely announced a transfer in the government, allegedly designed to tarnish the administration's reputation.

Fake Circular Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka
A fake note circulated on social media prompted the Karnataka Chief Minister's office to file a complaint, naming an unknown individual as the culprit. The document falsely stated that a district health officer had been transferred to a position in Mysuru, aiming to defame the government.

The complaint was lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents. The administration seeks immediate legal action and a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for the misinformation.

Political drama ensued as BJP MLA Sunil Kumar utilized the fraudulent document to criticize the government's governance, alleging inefficiency within the administration. As the story unfolds, the case underscores the challenges digital misinformation poses to political figures.

