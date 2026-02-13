Controversial AI-Generated Image Sparks Political Uproar
An AI-generated photograph of Union Health Minister J P Nadda on former BJP chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's poster has caused a stir. The image, shared ahead of Nadda's Hamirpur visit, was met with strong reactions and accusations of factionalism within the party. Officials urge restraint among party members.
- Country:
- India
An AI-generated photograph of Union Health Minister J P Nadda superimposed over former BJP chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's poster has ignited controversy. The contentious image emerged online before Nadda's scheduled visit to Hamirpur on Sunday, sparking significant reaction on social media platforms.
Party members expressed strong disapproval, considering the picture an affront to senior leadership. Some even condemned it as a calculated act of factional sabotage within the party. Usha Birla, former BJP district vice president, voiced her outrage in a Facebook post, deeming insults to leaders like Dhumal and Anurag Thakur intolerable.
Rajit Bhartiya of the Hamirpur BJP IT team echoed these sentiments. Meanwhile, district president Rakesh Thakur clarified that the image was likely AI-generated, with no alterations made to the original poster. He appealed for party workers to maintain composure amidst efforts to damage the party's reputation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- Dhumal
- controversy
- AI-generated
- photograph
- BJP
- Hamirpur
- factionalism
- social media
- political
ALSO READ
CPI(M)'s Call for United Secular Front Against BJP in Bengal
Himachal Pradesh's Political Standoff: BJP Walks Out Amidst Revenue Deficit Grant Controversy
Justice Sought: TMC-BJP Clash Over Migrant Worker's Death in Maharashtra
Rahul's conduct remained anarchic, undemocratic in the first leg of Budget session: BJP
BJP got 82 pc of Rs 3,826 crore disbursed by electoral trusts in 2024-25: ADR