Political Turmoil Erupts in Telangana Over Municipal Election
The convoy of Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy faced alleged stone-pelting during an election event, causing injuries. Accusations flew between political parties, with calls for police to take action. The incident highlighted tensions in the municipal chairperson election of Kyathanpally, Mancherial district.
- Country:
- India
Tensions heightened in Mancherial district as stones were allegedly thrown at Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy's convoy during the election of the municipal chairperson of Kyathanpally, according to police reports.
In the incident, a police constable was injured while tensions between the Congress and BRS parties escalated. The police intervened, using mild force to disperse the BRS workers accused of obstructing the convoy. Charges have been filed with investigations already underway.
BRS leaders alleged aggression from Congress supporters, while Vivek implicated former BRS MLA Balka Suman of orchestrating the attacks. Both parties have demanded stringent police actions amid ongoing political discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Amid Party Consultations
Assam Congress Raises Election Concerns with Chief Election Commissioner
Cultural Icons Join Congress as Kerala Assembly Elections Loom
Sherman Ali Ahmed Joins Raijor Dal Ahead of Assam Elections
Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Ahead of Assembly Elections