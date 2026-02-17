Political Turmoil Erupts in Telangana Over Municipal Election

Tensions heightened in Mancherial district as stones were allegedly thrown at Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy's convoy during the election of the municipal chairperson of Kyathanpally, according to police reports.

In the incident, a police constable was injured while tensions between the Congress and BRS parties escalated. The police intervened, using mild force to disperse the BRS workers accused of obstructing the convoy. Charges have been filed with investigations already underway.

BRS leaders alleged aggression from Congress supporters, while Vivek implicated former BRS MLA Balka Suman of orchestrating the attacks. Both parties have demanded stringent police actions amid ongoing political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)