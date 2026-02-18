Left Menu

Peru's Political Rollercoaster: Yet Another Presidential Ouster

Peru's Congress ousted President Jose Jeri amid a scandal, marking the nation's third consecutive presidential ousting. With elections in April, the country's political instability persists, heightening distrust among voters. Despite the turmoil, Peru's economy remains resilient, experiencing growth and low inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:39 IST
In a stunning turn of events, Peru's Congress has ousted President Jose Jeri just four months into his tenure, following a scandal involving secret meetings with a Chinese businessman. The scandal, dubbed "Chifagate," revolved around Jeri's undisclosed nighttime meeting with Zhihua Yang, stirring political turmoil.

Jeri's removal makes him the third consecutive Peruvian president to be ousted, highlighting a decade-long cycle of political instability. The decision by Congress reflects voter dissatisfaction with crime and corruption, resulting in frequent changes in leadership with little substantial policy progress.

Despite political upheaval, Peru's economy showcases resilience, with growth projected at 3.4% in 2025 and inflation at 1.7%. As the nation braces for new elections amidst a crowded field of candidates, public distrust towards political leaders remains a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

