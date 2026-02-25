BJP's Nabin Accuses Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty of 'Compromise Mission'

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of executing a 'compromise mission' focused on self-interest at the nation's expense. He described Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, as a 'puppet of foreign powers.'

Addressing the media, Nabin leveled a series of allegations against the family, recalling how former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru allegedly handed over India's rights in Tibet to China in 1954. He also cited claims of Congress's election campaign being funded by the CIA and criticized the defense deals under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership.

Nabin went further to assert that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi held undue power as a 'Super PM,' operating through the National Advisory Council to bypass the cabinet. He highlighted alleged foreign funding to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation as part of another 'Compromise Mission.'

(With inputs from agencies.)