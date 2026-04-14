China's Export Slowdown: AI Enthusiasm vs. Middle East War Realities

In March, China's export growth decelerated to an annual rate of 2.5%, marking a five-month low as global trade faced headwinds from the war in the Middle East. The energy shock from this conflict challenged Beijing's efforts to maintain economic momentum.

While outbound shipments failed to meet an expected 8.3% growth, imports surged by 27.8%, the highest since November 2021. These figures underscore the strain between burgeoning AI-driven markets and complications arising from geopolitical tensions, particularly Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these challenges, China's export surplus reached $51.13 billion, buoyed by tech exports, though the war in Iran has tempered optimism. The future remains uncertain as China navigates the economic impacts of rising fuel and transport costs alongside geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)