Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

In a decisive move to enhance the power infrastructure in Delhi for the next five decades, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the commencement of a significant project on Wednesday. The initiative involves shifting 52.5 km of overhead electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk, covering 28 roads like Kucha Mahajani and Nai Sadak, to improve safety and preserve the area's historic charm.

With a budget of Rs 160 crore, the project also aligns with the government's push for widespread electric vehicle adoption, which is expected to increase the power demand substantially. Alongside this, plans are in place to restore the Town Hall building, highlighting efforts to intertwine modern infrastructure and heritage conservation effectively.

In addition, Gupta laid the foundation for the BYPL's 66/11 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Indoor Grid and four standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems across South and West Delhi. This introduces a sophisticated digital twin-enabled monitoring system, promising real-time intelligence to Delhi's power network, benefiting millions in the city.

