Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

The Delhi government launches a significant project to bolster its power capabilities for the next 50 years by shifting 52.5 km of electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk. The initiative includes supporting electric vehicle adoption and revamping the Town Hall as a monument, with a total cost of Rs 160 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance the power infrastructure in Delhi for the next five decades, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the commencement of a significant project on Wednesday. The initiative involves shifting 52.5 km of overhead electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk, covering 28 roads like Kucha Mahajani and Nai Sadak, to improve safety and preserve the area's historic charm.

With a budget of Rs 160 crore, the project also aligns with the government's push for widespread electric vehicle adoption, which is expected to increase the power demand substantially. Alongside this, plans are in place to restore the Town Hall building, highlighting efforts to intertwine modern infrastructure and heritage conservation effectively.

In addition, Gupta laid the foundation for the BYPL's 66/11 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Indoor Grid and four standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems across South and West Delhi. This introduces a sophisticated digital twin-enabled monitoring system, promising real-time intelligence to Delhi's power network, benefiting millions in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

