Chancellor Merz Addresses Sino-European Trade Challenges

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held constructive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister regarding trade challenges. Key issues include China's overcapacity, impacting European markets. Merz plans to engage further discussions, requesting Economy Minister Katherina Reiche to visit China for deeper negotiations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the completion of productive discussions with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister, amid ongoing trade challenges.

Merz highlighted issues of competition, noting that China's high production capacities exceed global market demand, presenting challenges for Europe.

Following his visit to Hangzhou, Merz expressed the need for further detailed discussions and plans to engage Economy Minister Katherina Reiche for additional negotiations in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

