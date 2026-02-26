Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cyber Defense: Kyndryl Launches Unified Command Hub in India

Kyndryl has launched a Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru, India, to enhance resilience, speed response, and compliance by integrating network and security operations. This initiative addresses the increasing complexity of IT environments and AI-driven risks, offering global customers comprehensive cybersecurity and network services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:34 IST
Kyndryl has unveiled its new Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru, India, a significant stride in integrating network operations with security functions under a unified command model. This next-generation center targets the growing challenges faced by organizations, such as IT complexity and AI-induced cyber risks.

Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Cyber Security and Resiliency leader, emphasized the center's role in enhancing resilience and response to incidents. By employing an AI-enabled framework and cutting-edge technology, the center promises comprehensive assessments and end-to-end visibility for diverse IT ecosystems.

This initiative builds on Kyndryl's global network infrastructure and is integrated into the Kyndryl Bridge AI platform, offering real-time insights and collaborative analysis. Plans are underway to expand beyond India, addressing global demand for advanced cybersecurity services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

