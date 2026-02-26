Revolutionizing Cyber Defense: Kyndryl Launches Unified Command Hub in India

Kyndryl has unveiled its new Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru, India, a significant stride in integrating network operations with security functions under a unified command model. This next-generation center targets the growing challenges faced by organizations, such as IT complexity and AI-induced cyber risks.

Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Cyber Security and Resiliency leader, emphasized the center's role in enhancing resilience and response to incidents. By employing an AI-enabled framework and cutting-edge technology, the center promises comprehensive assessments and end-to-end visibility for diverse IT ecosystems.

This initiative builds on Kyndryl's global network infrastructure and is integrated into the Kyndryl Bridge AI platform, offering real-time insights and collaborative analysis. Plans are underway to expand beyond India, addressing global demand for advanced cybersecurity services.

