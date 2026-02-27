Margaret Alva Congratulates Kejriwal on Case Discharge

In a recent development, Congress veteran Margaret Alva extended her congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, following the latter's discharge in the contentious liquor policy case. Alva criticized investigative agencies, alleging they were acting at the behest of the BJP to harass opposition figures.

Alva's comments came after a Delhi court exonerated Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, stating there was no evidence of an 'overarching conspiracy or criminal intent' behind the policy. This has been perceived by many as a politically driven charge against opposition leaders, particularly ahead of state elections in Gujarat and Punjab.

The Congress party took the opportunity to accuse the BJP and its allies of using these tactics as a predictable strategy to manipulate political scenarios. Alva, a former Union minister and vice-presidential candidate, remains a vocal critic of such practices and has called for accountability of investigative agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)