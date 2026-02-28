Left Menu

India Warns Nationals: Stay Vigilant in Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel, urging them to exercise caution following a joint attack by Israel and the US on Iran. Indian nationals are advised to stay near protected spaces, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official updates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amid escalating tensions, India has urged its citizens in Israel to exercise the utmost caution after the nation, alongside the United States, launched an attack on Iran.

The advisory emphasizes adherence to safety guidelines provided by Israeli authorities and the importance of proximity to shelters.

Citizens are advised to monitor official updates and avoid non-essential travel within Israel as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

