High-Stakes Escalation: US and Israel Launch Strike on Iran

The US and Israel initiated military strikes on Iran, allegedly targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's vicinity. The operation aims to pressure Iran into nuclear negotiations amidst rising regional tensions. Iran's potential retaliation remains uncertain. Key targets included military and intelligence sites, with Israel and Iran ramping up security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:23 IST
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack against Iran on Saturday, with the initial strike reportedly occurring near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Strikes were reported across the nation, and smoke was seen rising in the capital, as tensions between the countries escalated further.

President Donald Trump announced through social media that major combat operations in Iran had commenced. Iran's Supreme Leader has not been seen publicly as the situation intensifies, and Tehran's key roads have been shut down by authorities. Neighboring Iraq closed its airspace in response to the unfolding events.

The attack comes as the U.S. has assembled a significant military force in the region to pressure Iran into a nuclear deal. Speculation about Iran's retaliatory plans mounts, with American military personnel and bases potentially at risk. Israel's Defense Minister Katz highlighted the operation's intent to remove threats, while the region's security measures intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

